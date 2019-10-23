Sharks' Martin Jones: Skewered by Sabres
Jones made 25 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.
The Sharks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Jones couldn't make it stick once Jack Eichel got rolling. The netminder has had a rough start to the season, allowing exactly four goals in five of his seven starts, and he's 2-4-1 with a 3.46 GAA and .894 save percentage.
More News
