Sharks' Martin Jones: Slams door on Senators

Jones stopped 27 of 28 shots Saturday, helping his team pick up a 4-1 win over Ottawa.

Jones is far from the most consistent goaltender around, but his owners were pretty pleased with his past three contests, where he's let in just four goals and handled both light and heavy workloads with ease. However, owners should proceed with caution: this marked the first time all year he has posted a save percentage above .925 in three consecutive games. That suggests his next rough night is coming, and given that Pittsburgh is the next opponent in the Shark Tank, it might be wise to go out on Jones' next start and come back against an easier opponent.