Jones is in line to start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus Vegas, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones struggled mightily in his last start Thursday against the Kings, surrendering six goals on just 26 shots en route to a 6-2 defeat. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and pick up his sixth win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Golden Knights club that's 7-1-1 at home this year.