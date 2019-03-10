Sharks' Martin Jones: Smoke and mirrors continues

Jones made 17 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Blues on Saturday afternoon.

Jones has won four-straight games and his 33-13-5 record looks strong on the surface. But what NHL team has ever won with a goalie with a sub-.900 save percentage? Jones has played 52 games and has a .898 save percentage. This feels like smoke and mirrors.

