Sharks' Martin Jones: Snags Thursday's start

Jones will start in the blue paint Thursday when the Sharks travel to face Pittsburgh.

Jones let six pucks in on just 20 shots during Monday's loss to the Bruins, but that's far from the norm for him on home ice. It's a slightly different story on the road, where Jones owns a subpar 3.35 GAA and .889 save percentage. Thanks to some major offensive support, Jones still owns a 12-7-1 record on the road and he may need to rely on that again versus a high-powered Penguins club.