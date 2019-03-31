Sharks' Martin Jones: Snaps five-game losing streak
Jones allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday.
It was great to see Jones snap a five-game losing streak, but he didn't help most of his numbers. In fact, this was a pretty typical outing for Jones during the 2018-19 season. He is approaching a career high in wins despite career worsts in the save percentage and GAA categories. Jones is 35-18-5 with a 2.95 GAA and .896 save percentage in 60 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...