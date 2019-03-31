Sharks' Martin Jones: Snaps five-game losing streak

Jones allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday.

It was great to see Jones snap a five-game losing streak, but he didn't help most of his numbers. In fact, this was a pretty typical outing for Jones during the 2018-19 season. He is approaching a career high in wins despite career worsts in the save percentage and GAA categories. Jones is 35-18-5 with a 2.95 GAA and .896 save percentage in 60 games this season.