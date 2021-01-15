Jones turned aside 34 of 37 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes on Thursday.

Jones couldn't hang on for the win in regulation, as Phil Kessel tied the game for the Coyotes with 3.2 seconds left. The 31-year-old Jones redeemed himself in the shootout, making the only save between him and Darcy Kuemper to decide the game. Team defense was an issue at times for the Sharks, but Jones was strong in goal -- he could start against the Coyotes again Saturday unless head coach Bob Boughner wants to see what Devan Dubnyk has to offer.