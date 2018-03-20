Sharks' Martin Jones: Stacked against Devils
Jones will see shots from the Devils at home Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Despite the presence of Taylor Hall, who managed to record at least point through the first 26 games of 2018, the Devils rank no better than 15th in goals per game (2.94), shots on goal (31.3) and power-play percentage (20.5) to heighten Jones' appeal on this 11-game slate. The Canadian goalie is in the midst of a three-game winning streak, albeit with awful peripherals (3.29 GAA and .886 save percentage) over that span. Still, San Jose's offense has put up 21 goals over its past four games, so the fantasy scale probably tips in the favor of Jones in this matchup.
