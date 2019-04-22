Sharks' Martin Jones: Stands tall Sunday
Jones came up huge against Las Vegas on Sunday night, stopping 58 of 59 shots in the double-overtime win for San Jose.
For a player that was twice yanked early from games earlier in the series, Jones has really turned around his narrative, and now has a .906 save percentage for the series.
