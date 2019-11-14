Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting against Anaheim
Jones will guard the cage during Thursday's road matchup with the Ducks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jones has been on a roll recently, stringing together four straight wins despite posting a sub-par .885 save percentage over that span. The 29-year-old will attempt to pick up his seventh victory of the season in a road matchup with an Anaheim team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.
