Jones will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against Arizona, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Jones has been red hot recently, going 3-0-1 while maintaining a 1.23 GAA and a .966 save percentage through his last four starts. He'll attempt to pick up a third straight win in a road matchup with a Coyotes club that's only averaging 2.42 goals per game this campaign, 28th in the NHL.