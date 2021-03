Jones will patrol the crease during Friday's game versus the Blues, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Jones had one of his best games of the season in his last start Saturday against Anaheim, stopping 26 of 27 shots en route to a 3-1 win. He'll try to pick up his ninth victory of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a St. Louis team that's 10-3-2 on the road this year.