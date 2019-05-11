Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting against St. Louis
Jones will patrol the crease in Saturday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Blues in San Jose, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.
Jones was rock solid in Wednesday's Game 7 win over the Avalanche, turning aside 27 of 29 shots en route to his eighth win of the playoffs and an appearance in the conference finals. The 29-year-old will look to keep rolling and help his team maintain home-ice advantage in the series by picking up his seventh home win of this postseason Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...