Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting against St. Louis

Jones will patrol the crease in Saturday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Blues in San Jose, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.

Jones was rock solid in Wednesday's Game 7 win over the Avalanche, turning aside 27 of 29 shots en route to his eighth win of the playoffs and an appearance in the conference finals. The 29-year-old will look to keep rolling and help his team maintain home-ice advantage in the series by picking up his seventh home win of this postseason Saturday.