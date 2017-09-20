Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting against Vegas
Jones will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with the Golden Knights, Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Jones logged 65 games for the second straight season while posting a 35-23-6 record with a pair of shutouts and a 2.40 GAA. Even with the emergence of Aaron Dell as a solid No. 2, the Sharks are unlikely to lighten the load for Jones, so look for him to log another 60-plus outings in 2017-18.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Re-signs with Sharks on six-year deal•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Eliminated from playoffs with Game 6 loss•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Will look to force Game 7 on Saturday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Stops 44 in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding goal for Game 5•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Shuts out Oilers in Game 4 blowout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...