Jones will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with the Golden Knights, Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Jones logged 65 games for the second straight season while posting a 35-23-6 record with a pair of shutouts and a 2.40 GAA. Even with the emergence of Aaron Dell as a solid No. 2, the Sharks are unlikely to lighten the load for Jones, so look for him to log another 60-plus outings in 2017-18.