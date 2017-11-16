Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting at Shark Tank
Jones will defend the cage from the visiting Panthers on Thursday night, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Florida only has 14 points in the league standings, but the Cats have been on the prowl offensively, ranking ninth in scoring at 3.29 goals per game. As a result, Jones may not be a popular choice in DFS settings Thursday.
