Jones will defend the cage from the visiting Panthers on Thursday night, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Florida only has 14 points in the league standings, but the Cats have been on the prowl offensively, ranking ninth in scoring at 3.29 goals per game. As a result, Jones may not be a popular choice in DFS settings Thursday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories