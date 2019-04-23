Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting Game 7

Jones will guard the cage during Tuesday's Game 7 against the Golden Knights in San Jose.

Jones was fantastic during Sunday's Game 6, turning aside a whopping 58 shots en route to an impressive double-overtime victory on the road. The 6-foot-4 netminder will look to stay dialed in and help his team advance to the Western Conference semifinals by picking up a third straight win Tuesday.

