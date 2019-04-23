Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting Game 7
Jones will guard the cage during Tuesday's Game 7 against the Golden Knights in San Jose.
Jones was fantastic during Sunday's Game 6, turning aside a whopping 58 shots en route to an impressive double-overtime victory on the road. The 6-foot-4 netminder will look to stay dialed in and help his team advance to the Western Conference semifinals by picking up a third straight win Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...