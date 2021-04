Jones will patrol the crease during Friday's road game versus the Avalanche, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Jones was awful in his last start Saturday against Minnesota, surrendering three goals on just eight shots before being replaced by Josef Korenar at the start of the second period of the eventual 6-3 loss. He'll attempt to shake off that rough performance and snap his personal five-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a Colorado club that's 18-4-2 at home this year.