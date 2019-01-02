Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting in Colorado

Jones will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Avalanche.

Jones didn't play well in his last start Saturday against the Oilers, surrendering four goals on 26 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his 16th victory of the season due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 28-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up a third straight win in a road matchup with a Colorado club that's 8-5-5 at home this campaign.