Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting in Dallas
Jones will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Stars, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Jones has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Canadiens and Hurricanes while posting a superb 1.00 GAA and .975 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his 12th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Dallas team that's won three consecutive games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...