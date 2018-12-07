Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting in Dallas

Jones will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Stars, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Jones has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Canadiens and Hurricanes while posting a superb 1.00 GAA and .975 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his 12th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Dallas team that's won three consecutive games.