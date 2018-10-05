Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting in LA
Jones will patrol the crease in Friday's road matchup with the Kings, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones wasn't sharp in his season debut Wednesday against Anaheim, surrendering four goals on 14 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The 28-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his first victory of the season in a road matchup with a Kings club that will be looking to start the campaign off on the right foot with a win in its season opener.
