Jones will start between the pipes in Friday's road game versus the Wild, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones struggled in his last start Monday against Anaheim, surrendering four goals on just 21 shots en route to a 4-0 loss. The 31-year-old netminder will attempt to snap his two-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a Minnesota team that's 15-4-0 at home this season.