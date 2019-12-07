Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting in Tampa

Joens will start Saturday's game in Tampa Bay, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

Jones will draw the unenviable task of trying to slow down a Lightning attack that ranks second in the league with 3.62 goals per game. He's 10-2-0 in his last 12 starts, but Jones was shelled for five goals in just two periods by the Capitals last time out, which brought his season GAA to 3.16 while dropping Jones' save percentage to .892.