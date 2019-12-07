Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting in Tampa
Joens will start Saturday's game in Tampa Bay, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.
Jones will draw the unenviable task of trying to slow down a Lightning attack that ranks second in the league with 3.62 goals per game. He's 10-2-0 in his last 12 starts, but Jones was shelled for five goals in just two periods by the Capitals last time out, which brought his season GAA to 3.16 while dropping Jones' save percentage to .892.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.