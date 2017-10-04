Play

Jones will start San Jose's season opener against Philadelphia on Wednesday.

After starting 65 games last season for San Jose, Jones will unsurprisingly get his season rolling against Philadelphia. The 27-year-old will likely be the workhorse for San Jose once again, and will look to build upon his impressive 2.40 GAA and .912 save percentage he posted in the 2017-18 season.

