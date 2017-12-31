Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting Sunday in Dallas

Jones will guard the cage in Sunday's road game against the Stars, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Jones has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins while posting a superb 0.96 GAA and .968 save percentage over that span. The 27-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 14th victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Stars team that's 13-4-1 at home this season.