Jones will guard the road goal during Sunday's matchup with Minnesota, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones was sharp in his last start Wednesday against St. Louis, stopping 22 of 23 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 win. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his third victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Wild team that's won four of its first five games.