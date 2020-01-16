Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting versus Colorado
Jones will defend the net Thursday versus the Avalanche in Denver, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones has fallen clearly behind Aaron Dell in the goalie rotation, but Dell's rough Tuesday showing against the Coyotes has opened the door for Jones to get another turn. Unfortunately, it comes against an Avalanche club averaging 3.77 goals per game on home ice, leaving the veteran's fantasy upside relatively low.
