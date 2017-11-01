Jones will guard the cage in Wednesday's home game against the Predators, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Jones has been fantastic since beginning the campaign with back-to-back losses, compiling a 5-1-0 record while registering a superb 1.51 GAA and .946 GAA over his last six appearances. The 27-year-old goaltender will look to keep rolling Wednesday in a cushy home matchup with a Nashville club that's only averaging 1.50 goals per game on the road this season, 30th in the NHL.