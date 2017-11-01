Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting Wednesday against Nashville
Jones will guard the cage in Wednesday's home game against the Predators, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones has been fantastic since beginning the campaign with back-to-back losses, compiling a 5-1-0 record while registering a superb 1.51 GAA and .946 GAA over his last six appearances. The 27-year-old goaltender will look to keep rolling Wednesday in a cushy home matchup with a Nashville club that's only averaging 1.50 goals per game on the road this season, 30th in the NHL.
