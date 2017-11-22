Jones will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Coyotes

Jones has been dialed in recently, posting a fantastic 1.65 GAA and .941 save percentage in his last three appearances, but he's compiled a disappointing 1-1-1 record over that span due to a lack of offensive support from his teammates. The 27-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp Wednesday in a highly favorable road matchup with a Coyotes club that's 1-6-1 at home this campaign.