Sharks' Martin Jones: Status cloudy for Saturday's game
Jones (undisclosed) was under close examination by trainer Ray Tufts on Friday, leaving Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area to speculate that the No. 1 goalie is "questionable at the very least" for Saturday's home game against the Penguins.
Suspicious of an injury to Jones has been raised due to his poor play. Over five appearances in 2018, the B.C. native has posted a 3.30 GAA and .884 save percentage which is simply out of the ordinary for Jones. If it's ultimately determined that he'll miss time, look for Aaron Dell to shoulder the load, and perhaps freshly recalled Troy Grosenick will get a look if Jones' apparent ailment lingers long enough.
