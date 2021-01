Jones made 23 saves Wednesday in a 2-1 shootout win over St. Louis.

Jones bounced back nicely from Saturday's 5-3 loss at Arizona, limiting the host Blues to just a Brayden Schenn short-handed goal early in the second period. Jones' saves against Schenn and Jordan Kyrou in the shootout set the stage for teammate Tomas Hertl to score the winner. Jones and the Sharks continue their road swing with a two-game set this weekend at Minnesota.