Jones turned aside 41 of 42 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

It's safe to say Jones delivered his best performance of the year Monday, and it made all the difference. The 31-year-old improved to 9-6-2 with a 3.30 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 18 outings. He's allowed only three goals on 103 shots in his last three outings. Should head coach Bob Boughner ride the hot hand, Jones could be seeing an uptick in playing time soon. The Sharks and Kings battle again Wednesday.