Sharks' Martin Jones: Stopping pucks Sunday
Jones will mind the starter's net Sunday against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Jones has posted admirable stats -- a .929 save percentage and a 2-1-1 record --despite being yanked in a Dec. 31 matchup against the Stars for letting up four goals on 22 shots. Winnipeg will provide a tough test, as it has won four of its last five matchups, and its power play is currently potent, converting on six of its last 16 attempts (37.5 percent).
