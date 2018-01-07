Sharks' Martin Jones: Stopping pucks Sunday

Jones will mind the starter's net Sunday against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Jones has posted admirable stats -- a .929 save percentage and a 2-1-1 record --despite being yanked in a Dec. 31 matchup against the Stars for letting up four goals on 22 shots. Winnipeg will provide a tough test, as it has won four of its last five matchups, and its power play is currently potent, converting on six of its last 16 attempts (37.5 percent).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories