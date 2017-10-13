Play

Jones made 23 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Both of the pucks that got past Jones came off Jason Pominville's stick. The 27-year-old netminder had gotten off to a rough start with four goals allowed in each of his first two outings, so it was encouraging to see him bounce back here and finally notch a win.

