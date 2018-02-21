Sharks' Martin Jones: Stops 31 for fourth win in five tries

Jones made 31 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Both of the goals against Jones came in the second period, but he also got three goals of support in that frame even though his team was outshot 12-6. While Jones' 2.53 GAA is still the worst of his career, he's gotten on a roll recently with a 4-1-0 record and no more than two goals allowed in any of his past five appearances.