Sharks' Martin Jones: Stops 35 shots in loss

Jones turned away 35 of 38 shots in Saturday's loss to the Golden Knights.

Jones turned in a great performance, but Vegas is a powerhouse and gave him more than he could handle. That's back-to-back losses for the San Jose starter, who falls to 29-20-6 on the season with a .917 save percentage. Jones has been playing very well overall of late, so we wouldn't be put off by these two recent defeats. The 28-year-old is helping San Jose secure another playoff berth and is worth getting in your lineup whenever he's in action.

