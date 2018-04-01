Sharks' Martin Jones: Stops 35 shots in loss
Jones turned away 35 of 38 shots in Saturday's loss to the Golden Knights.
Jones turned in a great performance, but Vegas is a powerhouse and gave him more than he could handle. That's back-to-back losses for the San Jose starter, who falls to 29-20-6 on the season with a .917 save percentage. Jones has been playing very well overall of late, so we wouldn't be put off by these two recent defeats. The 28-year-old is helping San Jose secure another playoff berth and is worth getting in your lineup whenever he's in action.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...