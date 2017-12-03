Sharks' Martin Jones: Stops 38 pucks in loss
Jones (undisclosed) made 38 saves in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.
Jones had missed two games, but looked none the worse for wear against the Bolts. However, the potent lineup led by Nikita Kucherov sent wave after wave of scoring attempts and Jones just couldn't stop the onslaught. He's healthy, so make sure he's back in your lineup.
