Sharks' Martin Jones: Stops all 34 in win
Jones blanked Vegas Wednesday, stopping all 34 shots in a 4-0 victory in Game 4 that evened the teams' series at 2.
Jones needed a game like this. He's been less than impressive in his first three games of this series, but he really stepped up by making 34 big saves to prevent the Golden Knights from ever getting in the game. If he keeps this up, he'll make a great value play in Games 5 and 6.
