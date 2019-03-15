Sharks' Martin Jones: Streak stalls versus Panthers
Jones' five-game winning streak was snapped as he took the 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.
Jones gave up four goals on 27 shots, the first time he's let in that many in March. Jones' record fell to 34-14-5 with a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Should he draw the start Saturday, he'll face a Predators team averaging 2.93 goals per game this season.
