Sharks' Martin Jones: Streak stalls versus Panthers

Jones' five-game winning streak was snapped as he took the 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

Jones gave up four goals on 27 shots, the first time he's let in that many in March. Jones' record fell to 34-14-5 with a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Should he draw the start Saturday, he'll face a Predators team averaging 2.93 goals per game this season.