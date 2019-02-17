Sharks' Martin Jones: Strong in home win
Jones stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
The teams exchanged quick goals in the first period before both goalies settled in for a low-scoring affair the rest of the way. Jones' record improves to 28-11-4 with a 2.88 GAA and a .899 save percentage. The Sharks have a middle-of-the-pack defense, but Jones' volume of games played and wins makes him a good fantasy play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...