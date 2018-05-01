Sharks' Martin Jones: Struggles again in overtime loss
Jones made 29 saves on 33 shots Monday, coming up on the short end of a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 3.
After dominating the Ducks in round one, Jones has looked ordinary against Vegas. He hasn't topped .900 in save percentage once in this series, nor has he held the Knights under three goals in any game. He's managed to steal one win, but giving up an average of four goals a game is simply not good enough for either the Sharks or for owners.
