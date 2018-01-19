Sharks' Martin Jones: Struggles continue in loss to Avalanche
Jones gave up five goals on 22 shots in Thursday's loss to the Avalanche.
Jones was outdueled by a much-busier Jonathan Bernier at the other end and suffered his fifth loss in six games. The 28-year-old was great in his last start against the Kings, but he's slowly been spiraling downwards and now owns a lackluster 14-11-4 record with a .910 save percentage. There's no need to overly panic given his capabilities and prior history, but it's worth noting that since the start of December, Jones is 4-5-3 with a .892 save percentage, while 'backup' Aaron Dell is 7-0-1 with a .926 save percentage. Jones could lose some crease time in the near-future, but he remains the starter on a San Jose team sitting in a playoff spot.
