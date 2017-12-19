Jones allowed four goals on 28 shots during Monday's 5-3 loss to Edmonton.

This was the six consecutive game that Jones allowed four goals or more, and he now owns a disastrous 1-3-2 record with an .868 save percentage during the skid. Considering Aaron Dell sports a 6-3-1, .939 and 1.75 stat line through 12 contests this season, there could be an upcoming goaltending controversy. For the time being, Jones owners should probably be selective with his matchups, and it's definitely worth considering adding Dell if that luxury exists.