Sharks' Martin Jones: Struggles continue in loss to Oil
Jones allowed four goals on 28 shots during Monday's 5-3 loss to Edmonton.
This was the six consecutive game that Jones allowed four goals or more, and he now owns a disastrous 1-3-2 record with an .868 save percentage during the skid. Considering Aaron Dell sports a 6-3-1, .939 and 1.75 stat line through 12 contests this season, there could be an upcoming goaltending controversy. For the time being, Jones owners should probably be selective with his matchups, and it's definitely worth considering adding Dell if that luxury exists.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...