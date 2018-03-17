Sharks' Martin Jones: Struggles in another victory

Jones allowed four goals on 34 shots during a 7-4 victory over the Flames on Friday.

The Flames had two different leads in this game, but the Sharks offense, specifically Evander Kane, bailed out Jones and helped him to his 25th victory. Jones has won three straight, but his numbers haven't been good during the streak. He owns a .886 save percentage and 3.30 GAA in the last three contests.