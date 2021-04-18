Jones allowed five goals on 24 shots before he was relieved by Josef Korenar for the third period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Jones got the start in back-to-back games, but the second one was much worse than the first. The 31-year-old goalie has gone 3-3-0 in six starts against the Wild this season. He's at 15-12-2 overall with a 3.25 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 30 appearances. It's not likely to get much easier as the Sharks finish their road trip with a visit to the Golden Knights on Monday and Wednesday.