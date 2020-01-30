Sharks' Martin Jones: Struggles in spot start
Jones let in four goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.
Jones' playing time has dropped off since Aaron Dell's numbers have stabilized. Over his last four games, Jones has allowed 14 goals and posted a 0-3-1 record. He's at 13-17-2 with a 3.25 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 33 outings this season. Expect Dell to get the nod for Saturday's game against the Lightning.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.