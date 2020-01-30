Sharks' Martin Jones: Struggles in spot start

Jones let in four goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.

Jones' playing time has dropped off since Aaron Dell's numbers have stabilized. Over his last four games, Jones has allowed 14 goals and posted a 0-3-1 record. He's at 13-17-2 with a 3.25 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 33 outings this season. Expect Dell to get the nod for Saturday's game against the Lightning.