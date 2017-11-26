Jones stopped all 38 shots he faced in Saturday's shutout win over the Jets.

Jones was pulled in his last outing against Vegas, so it was great to see him bounce back with a perfect showing against Winnipeg. The workhorse has posted an impressive 10-5-1 record with a .930 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. His consistency and reliability make him one of the more dependable fantasy goaltenders around. Make sure you get him in your lineup whenever he gets the nod.