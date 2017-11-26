Sharks' Martin Jones: Stymies Jets with 38-save shutout
Jones stopped all 38 shots he faced in Saturday's shutout win over the Jets.
Jones was pulled in his last outing against Vegas, so it was great to see him bounce back with a perfect showing against Winnipeg. The workhorse has posted an impressive 10-5-1 record with a .930 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. His consistency and reliability make him one of the more dependable fantasy goaltenders around. Make sure you get him in your lineup whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Seeking better results Saturday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Leaves after yielding three goals•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending goal Friday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets job done against Yotes•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting Wednesday in Arizona•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Loses to Ducks in shootout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...