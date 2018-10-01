Sharks' Martin Jones: Suffers from special teams implosion

Jones was beaten five times on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-2 road loss to the Golden Knights.

Vegas had such an easy time with its zone entries that it hung three shorthanded goals on Jones. Nick Holden also put one past him at even strength and Reilly Smith converted on the power play. Jones claimed 30 wins in 60 starts last season, but that was five fewer than the 2016-17 campaign and seven wins removed from his career high. The addition of two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson will certainly help Jones pad the win column, so don't hesitate to use him as a No. 1 fantasy netminder.