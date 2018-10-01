Sharks' Martin Jones: Suffers from special teams implosion
Jones was beaten five times on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-2 road loss to the Golden Knights.
Vegas had such an easy time with its zone entries that it hung three shorthanded goals on Jones. Nick Holden also put one past him at even strength and Reilly Smith converted on the power play. Jones claimed 30 wins in 60 starts last season, but that was five fewer than the 2016-17 campaign and seven wins removed from his career high. The addition of two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson will certainly help Jones pad the win column, so don't hesitate to use him as a No. 1 fantasy netminder.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gives up four to lose Karlsson's debut•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Taking on Calgary•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Done in by Vegas rally•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking for revenge Saturday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: On wrong end of shutout in elimination game•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...