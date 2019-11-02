Sharks' Martin Jones: Suffers loss against Jets
Jones yielded three goals on 19 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Jets on Friday.
Despite his Sharks teammates putting 53 pucks on net versus Connor Hellebuyck at the other end, Jones ended up with the loss while facing a much lighter load. The 29-year-old is now 2-6-1 with a 3.57 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 10 appearances (nine starts). Aaron Dell should draw the start Saturday versus the Canucks.
