Sharks' Martin Jones: Suffers loss to Coyotes
Jones allowed two goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Coyotes.
Jones has been all over the place of late, but he actually played quite well against Arizona despite the loss. The Sharks' starting netminder has managed just two wins in his last eight appearances, dropping to 16-15-5 on the season with a .912 save percentage. His fantasy potential is no hidden secret, but Jones hasn't been consistent enough to be relied on at the levels he's been relied on in the past. Evaluate the matchup before determining whether to slot him in your lineup on a given night.
