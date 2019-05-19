Sharks' Martin Jones: Sunday starter
Jones will start in goal for Game 5 versus St. Louis on Sunday.
No surprises here, as Jones will man San Jose's crease in what is sure to be an intense matinee matchup Sunday. The Sharks netminder was dealt a bad hand in the two teams' last meeting that saw the Blues win in controversial fashion. Jones will be hoping he can maintain his stellar home form, having gone 7-2 in games played amongst friends, far better than his road playoff record of 3-5.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...