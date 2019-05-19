Sharks' Martin Jones: Sunday starter

Jones will start in goal for Game 5 versus St. Louis on Sunday.

No surprises here, as Jones will man San Jose's crease in what is sure to be an intense matinee matchup Sunday. The Sharks netminder was dealt a bad hand in the two teams' last meeting that saw the Blues win in controversial fashion. Jones will be hoping he can maintain his stellar home form, having gone 7-2 in games played amongst friends, far better than his road playoff record of 3-5.